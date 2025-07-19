Sports

Brewers' Sal Frelick lands on injured list with hamstring strain

The Associated Press
July 19, 2025 at 2:47AM

LOS ANGELES — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick landed on the injured list Friday with a hamstring strain to begin the second half.

He got hurt making a sliding catch in the final game before the All-Star break last Sunday. The move was retroactive to Tuesday.

Frelick ran in the outfield at Dodger Stadium after spending the break at home in the Boston area working with his personal trainer.

''Just knowing Sal, he's going to want to return as soon as possible, but we got to be smart,'' Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. ''He's a really important part of our club. It's difficult to think about playing without him because he's such an intricate cog of our club.''

The Brewers activated Blake Perkins off the 60-day IL to take Frelick's roster spot.

