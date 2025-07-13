Sports

Brewers RF Sal Frelick departs after making a sliding grab

Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick left Sunday's game against Washington after making a terrific catch in foul territory in the third inning.

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 8:03PM

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick left Sunday's game against Washington after making a terrific catch in foul territory in the third inning.

Frelick, a Gold Glove winner last year, made a sliding grab on Jacob Young's sinking flyball. He stayed down briefly before walking off with a trainer.

The Brewers said Frelick experienced some left hamstring soreness. He was replaced by Isaac Collins.

The 25-year-old Frelick, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, hit an RBI single in Milwaukee's three-run second. He also made a leaping catch on Daylen Lile's drive to right in the second.

Frelick is batting .294 with a career-high seven homers and 39 RBIs in 93 games this season. He also has 17 steals.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Friedl homers and Francona gets 2,000th win as the Reds beat the Rockies 4-2

TJ Friedl homered and Cincinnati manager Terry Francona got his 2,000th win when he directed the Reds to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Sports

Chelsea beats PSG 3-0 for Club World Cup title as Palmer scores twice and sets up third goal

Sports

Euro 2025: Cascarino shines in France's big win to eliminate the Netherlands and top tough group