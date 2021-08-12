CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.
Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.
The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
