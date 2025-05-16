Sports

Brewers reacquire pitcher Rob Zastryzny from Yankees in exchange for cash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from the New York Yankees for cash and optioned right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Zastryzny, 33, returns to Milwaukee after going 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in nine appearances with the Brewers last season. He had spent all of this year in the minor leagues and had gone 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

He owns a 4-0 record and 4.30 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 67 innings in 54 career major league appearances. Zastryzny has pitched for the Chicago Cubs (2016-18), New York Mets (2022), Los Angeles Angels (2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2023) and Brewers (2024).

Peguero, 28, has gone 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in six relief appearances with Milwaukee this season. He owns a career record of 11-10 with a 4.12 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings.

