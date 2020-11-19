MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Thursday and said it "formalizes how we have operated over the last few years." Stearns previously held the title president of baseball operations and general manager.

"We've operated in a partnership mentality for some time now, so I don't really see much changing from a day-to-day perspective," Stearns said. "I think we're going to move forward much in the way we have, which is really working together on everything we do."

Arnold, 41, joined the Brewers as a vice president and assistant general manager in October 2015. Arnold was promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019.

Now he has a new title once again.

"I think it was just the right time," Stearns said. "Matt is deserving of this. We are at a place with our organization where we felt this was the appropriate structure. And clearly Matt has drawn meaningful interest from the rest of the industry for multiple years now, so this made a ton of sense for us to do.'

With Stearns and Arnold in the front office, the Brewers have reached the playoffs each of the last three years, something the franchise had never accomplished before. That included making it to the postseason under this year's expanded playoff format with a 29-31 record.

"The partnership we've had for a number of years has been super rewarding," Arnold said. "Him being my next-door neighbor in the office and partner for many years has been awesome. I'm excited about our next chapter here working together for hopefully many years to come."

Before joining the Brewers, Arnold spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay's organization, where his roles included serving as director of player personnel. He was with Tampa Bay when the Rays won the 2008 American League pennant.

Arnold also has worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2000), Texas Rangers (2002) and Cincinnati Reds (2003-06).