Sports

Brewers play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Rockies +117; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado has a 1-3 record at home and a 2-8 record overall. The Rockies have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 1-3 in road games and 6-5 overall. The Brewers have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with two home runs while slugging .486. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a double and a triple for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 15-for-44 with five doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Twins take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Royals

Minnesota Twins (3-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-5, second in the AL Central)

Sports

Brewers play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Sports

The roof collapses at a Dominican Republic nightclub, killing at least 98 people