Brewers play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)
Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, three strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Rockies +117; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.
Colorado has a 1-3 record at home and a 2-8 record overall. The Rockies have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Milwaukee is 1-3 in road games and 6-5 overall. The Brewers have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.