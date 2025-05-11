Brewers play the Rays looking to break road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (19-21, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (18-21, fourth in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Brewers +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay has gone 11-16 in home games and 18-21 overall. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.
Milwaukee has a 7-14 record in road games and a 19-21 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.