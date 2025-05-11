Sports

Brewers play the Rays looking to break road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (19-21, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (18-21, fourth in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 8:02AM

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Brewers +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-16 in home games and 18-21 overall. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Milwaukee has a 7-14 record in road games and a 19-21 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has eight doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 10 for 38 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 9 for 41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .185 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

