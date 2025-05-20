Sports

Brewers play the Orioles after Contreras' 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (15-31, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-25, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 8:03AM

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -125, Orioles +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Baltimore Orioles after William Contreras had four hits against the Orioles on Monday.

Milwaukee has a 14-9 record in home games and a 23-25 record overall. The Brewers have gone 16-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore has a 15-31 record overall and a 7-16 record in road games. The Orioles have a 9-25 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 12 for 32 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ryan O'Hearn has a .294 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has five doubles and seven home runs. Ramon Laureano is 13 for 34 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

