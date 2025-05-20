Brewers play the Orioles after Contreras' 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (15-31, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-25, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -125, Orioles +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Baltimore Orioles after William Contreras had four hits against the Orioles on Monday.
Milwaukee has a 14-9 record in home games and a 23-25 record overall. The Brewers have gone 16-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Baltimore has a 15-31 record overall and a 7-16 record in road games. The Orioles have a 9-25 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.