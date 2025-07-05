Brewers play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (49-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-47, third in the NL East)
Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Marlins +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.
Miami has a 39-47 record overall and a 19-26 record at home. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.
Milwaukee is 49-39 overall and 22-22 on the road. The Brewers rank 10th in the NL with 85 total home runs, averaging one per game.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.