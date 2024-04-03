MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill has gone on the seven-day concussion list after passing out while recovering from an apparent case of food poisoning.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Megill suffered from food poisoning on Saturday during the team's three-game road series with the New York Mets. The concussion occurred after the 6-foot-8 right-hander had returned to Milwaukee and banged his head on the ground after fainting.

''He ended up fainting in a phone store … fainted, fell on the ground, hit his head,'' Murphy said. ''When he came to, he called our people and let them know. We evaluated him the next morning, and it was a concussion.''

The Brewers recalled right-hander JB Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville to fill Megill's spot on the roster. The team had anticipated Bukauskas would be needed early in the season to deal with injuries on their pitching staff, though nobody anticipated an off-field issue such as this one.

''This one's scary,'' Murphy said. ''I guess he hadn't had much in his system.''

Megill, 30, has pitched in two games and worked two scoreless innings this season. He went 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 31 appearances for the Brewers last year while striking out 52 in 34 2/3 innings.

''He's doing OK,'' Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. ''We want to be cautious with those types of things, for sure.''

