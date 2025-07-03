Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski gets tagged for 1st time in loss to Mets

NEW YORK — Jacob Misiorowski made everything look so easy in his first three major league starts.
Now he knows it's not.
The hard-throwing rookie finally got knocked around Wednesday, serving up back-to-back homers as the Milwaukee Brewers lost 7-3 to the New York Mets in the second game of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field.
Barely touched by opposing batters since getting called up from the minors last month, Misiorowski (3-1) gave up five runs, five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings in his fourth career outing. Brandon Nimmo connected for a grand slam in the second and a slumping Francisco Lindor followed with another longball off Misiorowski to give the Mets a 5-0 lead.
''He wasn't in sync tonight, for sure. You could see it early. He'd have it for one pitch and then you could just see the ball wasn't coming out of his fingers the same. You could see the frustration building," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.
''That's too good of a team and too good of a lineup. (These are) the days you realize how good these guys are, all major league players. It's so tough to perform at the highest level and be consistent. But when you're off a little bit, it can be the difference, and Miz just wasn't in sync.''
A touted prospect, the 6-foot-7 Misiorowski had more than lived up to the hype since his arrival.
He began his career with 11 hitless innings and then a scoreless start in a win over Pirates ace Paul Skenes before a crowd of 42,774 in Milwaukee last week. The 23-year-old right-hander carried a perfect game into the seventh June 20 at Minnesota and racked up 19 strikeouts in his first 16 big league innings.