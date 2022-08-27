MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has been removed after throwing six hitless innings in Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Peralta walked Franmil Reyes with one out in the second for Chicago's first baserunner. Matt Bush relieved Peralta for the start of the seventh, and Nick Madrigal reached on an error on third baseman Luis Urías.

The Brewers grabbed a 1-0 lead when Tyrone Taylor led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer off Justin Steele.

Peralta struck out five and threw 82 pitches. He hasn't worked more than seven innings or thrown more than 102 pitches in a game this season.

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki led off the fifth with a hard-hit ball that third baseman Luis Urías fielded before throwing to first for the out. Reyes then bounced out on a nice play by first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

Peralta, a 2020 All-Star, missed over two months this season with a right lat strain. It was his fifth appearance since coming off the injured list.

There have been three no-hitters so far this season.

Tylor Megill combined with four New York Mets relievers in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. Reid Detmers had the lone complete-game no-hitter in the Los Angeles Angels' 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. Houston's Christian Javier, Ryan Pressly and Hector Neris teamed up to hold the New York Yankees hitless in a 3-0 triumph on June 25.

Cincinnati's Hunter Greene and Art Warren held Pittsburgh hitless on May 15, but it didn't count as a no-hitter because they combined to pitch only eight innings in a 1-0 loss. The Pirates capitalized on three walks and a groundout to score a run in the eighth.

