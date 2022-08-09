Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Tampa Bay Rays (58-50, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Rays +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Milwaukee is 58-50 overall and 27-22 at home. The Brewers have hit 151 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Tampa Bay has a 25-29 record on the road and a 58-50 record overall. The Rays are 16-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks eighth on the Brewers with a .263 batting average, and has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 59 walks and 35 RBI. Kolten Wong is 12-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz ranks eighth on the Rays with a .276 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five home runs, 58 walks and 34 RBI. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-36 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.