Brewers new RHP Quinn Priester bolsters injured rotation

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 11:19PM

DENVER — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Quinn Priester on Monday to bolster their injury-riddled staff, and the right-hander will get into the rotation on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

With Nelson Cortes landing on the injured list on Sunday, it left Freddy Peralta as the only healthy starter from Milwaukee's projected five-man rotation less that two weeks into 2025.

The Brewers moved quickly to address the lack of arms.

''Credit to our front office to be able to make that quick move in the midst of the adversity we're having on the mound and all the injuries, uncanny amount of injuries,'' Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. ''It's unfathomable that you think about how many guys we've had injured, and for them to move fast and get a quality arm like this, who we're familiar with and can help us right away, is really great work on their part.''

Priester, 24, went 3-6 with a 4.71 ERA while making seven starts in 11 combined appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox last season. He started one game this season for Worcester, Boston's Triple-A affiliate, and will make his first big league start of the year Thursday.

He spent Tuesday getting familiar the Brewers and preparing for his start.

''I've already started throwing today and picking up on a few things already,'' he said. ''I'm really excited just continue to build myself up as a major leaguer and continue to get better and develop at this level and ultimately put together really good starts.

''If day one is any indication, we're going to hit the ground running.''

Priester said he grew up 75 minutes south of Milwaukee's stadium, American Family Field, which will give his family more opportunities to see him pitch in the majors.

''My family is really excited they get to see me more often; I get to see them a lot more often, and for a team I grew up watching,'' he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

MICHAEL KELLY

The Associated Press

