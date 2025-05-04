Brewers' Murphy says 'it seems like we've misplaced our edge a little bit' after 3rd straight loss

MILWAUKEE — Brewers manager Pat Murphy thinks something is missing from his team's usual identity as Milwaukee staggers through the first quarter of the season.
''It seems like we've misplaced our edge a little bit,'' Murphy said after a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday that dropped the Brewers two games below .500.
The Brewers have lost three straight by a combined score of 24-2, a stretch that started with an 8-0 road loss to the Chicago White Sox and continued with a 10-0 drubbing against the Cubs on Friday.
Milwaukee went 21 innings without scoring before finally breaking through in the third Saturday. The back-to-back home losses to Chicago have dropped the Brewers five games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central standings.
''They're tremendous,'' Murphy said of the Cubs. ''Look at what they did against some of the best teams in the league, and how they manhandled us both games. Even though tonight was a little closer, it was still never in doubt. We didn't put pressure on them.''
The slow start follows a 2024 season in which Milwaukee took over first place for good by the end of April to win its second straight division title. That Brewers team prided itself on rarely getting blown out, as most of its losses went down to the wire.
Milwaukee already has lost seven games this season by at least five runs. The Brewers are 0-12 when their opponent scores first, making them the only major league without a win in such situations. And the last two nights have shown how far the Brewers are from the Cubs, at least at this early stage of the season.
Injuries to the pitching staff have caused many of Milwaukee's issues so far.