Brewers manager going to miss departing shortstop Willy Adames: 'Losing this guy, whew'

''I can't say enough about who he is. Player skills are what they are. Everybody has strengths and weaknesses. But who this guy is and how he goes about his business — how he treats people, how he treats his teammates, how he leads. Big void,'' Murphy said. ''We lost a lot. We lost (Cy Young winner Corbin) Burnes. We lost (All-Star closer Josh) Hader in the recent years. But losing this guy, whew.''