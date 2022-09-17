Tap the bookmark to save this article.

New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Milwaukee has a 40-27 record at home and a 77-67 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .410.

New York has an 87-57 record overall and a 37-35 record on the road. The Yankees have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 23 doubles and 30 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 19 doubles, three home runs and 46 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 17-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.