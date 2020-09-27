ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers lefty Brett Anderson exited his start Sunday in a key game at St. Louis in the third inning because of a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand.

The winner of the Brewers-Cardinals game gets an NL playoff spot.

Anderson gave up a triple to Harrison Bader and a walk to Tyler O'Neill to start the third. Right-hander Freddy Peralta replaced Anderson and allowed both of his runners to score.