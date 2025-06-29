Brewers host the Rockies, aim to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (18-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-36, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-9, 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -262, Rockies +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.
Milwaukee is 47-36 overall and 27-16 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.
Colorado has an 18-65 record overall and a 10-33 record on the road. The Rockies have a 13-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.