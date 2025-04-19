Brewers host the Athletics on home winning streak

Athletics (9-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-9, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (0-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -183, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Athletics.
Milwaukee is 8-3 at home and 11-9 overall. The Brewers have an 8-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
The Athletics have a 9-11 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. The Athletics have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.