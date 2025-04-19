Sports

Brewers host the Athletics on home winning streak

The Associated Press
April 19, 2025 at 8:02AM

Athletics (9-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (0-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -183, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Athletics.

Milwaukee is 8-3 at home and 11-9 overall. The Brewers have an 8-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics have a 9-11 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. The Athletics have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick has three doubles, two triples and a home run for the Brewers. William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras is 13-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .701. Lawrence Butler is 13-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .269 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

