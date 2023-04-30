Los Angeles Angels (14-14, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 10.26 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (0-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -129, Angels +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Angels looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee has an 18-9 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Los Angeles is 14-14 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Angels have hit 37 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 extra base hits (two doubles and eight home runs). Willy Adames is 8-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has nine doubles and seven home runs while hitting .320 for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .212 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.