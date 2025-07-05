Sports

Brewers' Hoskins leaves game against Marlins because of left thumb discomfort

July 5, 2025 at 10:05PM

MIAMI — Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins left the Brewers' game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday because of left thumb discomfort.

Hoskins experienced soreness after he stepped off the bag and caught shortstop Joey Ortiz's errant throw to tag Eric Wagaman out in the fourth. Manager Pat Murphy and a Brewers trainer immediately left the dugout and tended to Hoskins, who finished the inning but was replaced by Jake Bauers in the fifth.

In his second season with the Brewers, Hoskins is hitting .242 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs. He drove in Milwaukee's first run Saturday with his eighth career triple.

The 32-year-old Hoskins played his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, then missed 2023 after tearing the ACL on his left knee during a spring training game.

