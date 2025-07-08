Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf is away from the team after having prostate surgery

''Every time I get in the cage, he's in there with me,'' outfielder Sal Frelick said. ''I haven't taken BP, haven't taken a swing without him standing next to me. It's been awesome. He's so knowledgeable as someone who's been around the game so long that anytime you're around him, you just want to learn. To have him and to be able to be fortunate enough to work with him every day is truly a blessing.''