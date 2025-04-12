Brewers face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (8-6, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-7, fourth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -181, Brewers +151; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.
Arizona has a 7-7 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.
Milwaukee has an 8-6 record overall and a 3-4 record in road games. The Brewers have a 3-0 record in games decided by one run.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.