Brewers demote Logan Henderson despite his success as team anticipates return of other pitchers

MILWAUKEE — Despite being one of the best pitchers in the Milwaukee Brewers' injury-plagued rotation this season, Logan Henderson is headed for the minors.
The Brewers optioned Henderson to Triple-A Nashville while reinstating DL Hall from the 60-day injured list. The move came Monday prior to Milwaukee's game against the Boston Red Sox in the afternoon.
Henderson has compiled a 3-0 record and a 1.71 ERA over his first four career starts this season. He became the first pitcher in franchise history to win his first three major league games and the first in the majors' modern era to start his career with a win in three consecutive appearances while striking out seven or more batters in each game.
Henderson leads the Brewers starting staff in ERA and in strikeouts per nine innings (12.4).
Manager Pat Murphy said ''the kid has been so good,'' but with the Brewers expecting the return of two other key rotation members, the timing is right to send him down.
''Quite frankly, for some of these young guys, get a blow. Get a rest,'' Murphy said. ''They're just not machines.''
Along with Hall, the Brewers expect the return of José Quintana, who has been out with a left shoulder impingement, and Brandon Woodruff, a former top-of-the rotation starter and two-time All-Star who hasn't pitched in the majors since September 2023 after undergoing major shoulder surgery.
Woodruff appeared set to rejoin the rotation earlier this month but his rehab was temporarily stalled by right ankle tendinitis.