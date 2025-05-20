Brewers' Contreras showing that his fractured finger won't limit his hitting productivity

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers catcher Wiliam Contreras is learning how to keep hitting the ball hard while dealing with a fractured left middle finger.
Contreras has been playing through this injury for much of the season, which has impacted the hitting production of one of the game's top catchers. But he's turned a corner lately.
The two-time All-Star went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI single in the eighth inning of the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He has gone 9 for 16 at the plate over his last five games.
''It's been the William Contreras who finished in the top five of the MVP voting last year,'' Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.
Contreras ranked fifth in the MVP balloting after leading Milwaukee to a second straight NL Central title last year. Contreras understands how much he means to this team, which helps explain why he has continued to play just about every day even while facing this injury.
''I've worked too hard to miss a day,'' Contreras said. ''I don't want to take two or three months off.''
Teammates appreciate Contreras' ability to play through pain. Contreras has missed just three of Milwaukee's first 48 games this season after playing 155 games last year. Even when he isn't catching, Contreras typically remains in the lineup as a designated hitter.
''It really shows his passion to one, play the game, and also about how important he thinks winning is and how badly he wants to win and be a part of it,'' pitcher Quinn Priester said. ''It's really easy to play with and trust a guy like that.''