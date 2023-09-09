NEW YORK — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was scratched from Saturday's game against the New York Yankees because of lower back soreness.
Yelich was slated to lead off before the two-time All-Star was dropped from the starting lineup about 10 minutes before first pitch.
Rookie Sal Frelick replaced the 2018 NL MVP ih in the leadoff spot for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which won Friday's opener 8-2.
Yelich is batting .274 with 17 homers and 70 RBIs in 136 games this season. He is 2 for 14 on Milwaukee's trip.
