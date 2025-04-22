Brewers call up reliever Craig Yoho, in line for major league debut

''It's the greatest part of the job is to see players and I guess their families, too, although I don't get to see that all the time, but the greatest part of the job is to see the guys start believing they can and to see them realize they've made it,'' Murphy said. ''But that's not what they're here for, just to make it. They want to excel. But that's a priceless part of the job, I promise you. I feel very very grateful that I can be part of something like that because it is so very special.''