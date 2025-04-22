Brewers call up reliever Craig Yoho, in line for major league debut

SAN FRANCISCO — When Craig Yoho left spring training having missed making Milwaukee's roster to start the year, manager Pat Murphy assured the right-hander he would be in the major leagues soon enough.
The 25-year-old Yoho had never even pitched at Triple-A, so that remained an important step in his path to the majors — and over the weekend he found he would be joining the Brewers.
''I got off to a hot start this year in Triple-A and felt like I put myself into the conversation, and I'm here and now I'm ready to help this team,'' Yoho said, sitting in the visiting dugout of San Francisco's Oracle Park. ''Ready to go whenever my name's called.''
He was available for the opener of a four-game series with the Giants, and had plenty of supporters ready to cheer him when his major league debut comes. Yoho's wife Sydni and 8-month-old daughter Daisy made the trip with him from Charlotte, North Carolina, while his parents, Lance and Connie, and brother Brandon and his wife Madison traveled from the Indianapolis area. In addition, his in-laws came from near San Antonio.
Yoho allowed just one unearned run over 9 2/3 innings at Triple-A Nashville this year after posting an 0.94 ERA over 48 relief appearances with various minor league teams last season.
He will take all he gained at spring training into this next step, one he is counting on being a prolonged stay with Milwaukee.
''There was just a lot of confidence coming away from that. I got to get some exposure with the coaching staff and teammates and know that my stuff plays at this level,'' he said. ''And I just need to trust myself and go out there and just pitch.''
Murphy's message was simple: ''Don't be satisfied you're just here. You earned it, you deserve it.''