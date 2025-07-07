Sports

Brewers call up Andrew Vaughn as they send Rhys Hoskins to the 10-day injured list

Former Chicago White Sox first baseman/outfielder Andrew Vaughn is back in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, who promoted him as they sent first baseman Rhys Hoskins to the injured list on Monday with a sprained left thumb.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 9:02PM

MILWAUKEE — Former Chicago White Sox first baseman/outfielder Andrew Vaughn is back in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, who promoted him as they sent first baseman Rhys Hoskins to the injured list on Monday with a sprained left thumb.

Hoskins' assignment to the 10-day injured list was retroactive to Sunday. He sprained the thumb Saturday in a 4-2 loss at Miami.

Milwaukee filled his spot on the roster by calling up Vaughn, who was acquired in a June 13 trade that sent pitcher Aaron Civale to the White Sox. Vaughn had been hitting .259 with a .338 on-base percentage, three homers and 16 RBIs in 16 games with the Brewers' Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

That represented a major step forward after his struggles with the White Sox.

''I feel like my swing consistency's been a lot better — swing decisions, just working in the cage and getting it right,'' Vaughn said Monday before the Brewers started a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. ''There were some keys I worked on, just simple things. Don't want to do a whole revamp of the swing because it's probably impossible during the season, most hitters would say. Just small keys and getting it right.''

The 27-year-old Vaughn hit 72 homers for the White Sox from 2021-24, but had tailed off lately. He posted a .699 OPS last year that was a career low at the time. He followed that up by batting .189 with a .218 on-base percentage, five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games for Chicago before getting sent to the minors on May 23.

He was hitting .211 with a .328 on-base percentage two homers and 11 RBIs in 15 games with Chicago's Triple-A Charlotte affiliate at the time of the trade.

''I've just got to be confident every day going into the box,'' Vaughn said. ''Be myself and do whatever I can to help this team win.''

Vaughn gives the Brewers a right-handed option to pair with the left-handed Jake Bauers at first base while Hoskins is out. Bauers, 29, is hitting .214 with a .331 on-base percentage, five homers and 18 RBIs in 54 games this season.

Hoskins, 32, has hit .242 with a .340 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 82 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

STEVE MEGARGEE

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Powell joins Heat, Collins goes to Clippers, Love and Anderson headed to Utah in 3-team trade

The Miami Heat have acquired Norman Powell, while John Collins is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are headed to the Utah Jazz as parts of a three-team trade that was completed Monday.

Sports

New York Knicks hire Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year

Sports

Jannik Sinner reaches the Wimbledon quarterfinals despite a bad elbow when an injured Dimitrov stops