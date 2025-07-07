Brewers call up Andrew Vaughn as they send Rhys Hoskins to the 10-day injured list

''I feel like my swing consistency's been a lot better — swing decisions, just working in the cage and getting it right,'' Vaughn said Monday before the Brewers started a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. ''There were some keys I worked on, just simple things. Don't want to do a whole revamp of the swing because it's probably impossible during the season, most hitters would say. Just small keys and getting it right.''