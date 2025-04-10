Brewers bring win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-9, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (0-0); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, nine strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Rockies +122; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado has a 1-4 record in home games and a 2-9 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .355.
Milwaukee has a 2-3 record in road games and a 7-5 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.
The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.