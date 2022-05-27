Milwaukee Brewers (29-16, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-20, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 24-20 overall and 11-10 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .254, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Milwaukee has a 29-16 record overall and a 15-10 record on the road. The Brewers have a 22-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .348 batting average to rank second on the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and eight home runs. Tommy Edman is 14-for-42 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.