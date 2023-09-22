Milwaukee Brewers (87-66, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (79-74, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 44-34 record in home games and a 79-74 record overall. The Marlins have a 31-13 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has gone 42-36 on the road and 87-66 overall. The Brewers have a 64-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 13-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 24 home runs while slugging .409. Tyrone Taylor is 13-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jake Burger: day-to-day (quadricep), Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

