Brewers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (10-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-9, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to end their three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.
Milwaukee has an 8-9 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .304.
Detroit has a 5-5 record in road games and a 10-6 record overall. The Tigers are 8-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.