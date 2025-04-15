Sports

Brewers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (10-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-9, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
April 15, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to end their three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee has an 8-9 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .304.

Detroit has a 5-5 record in road games and a 10-6 record overall. The Tigers are 8-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has a double, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .333 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has five home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI while hitting .288 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 11-for-34 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

