Pittsburgh Pirates (5-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-5)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -260, Pirates +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee is 6-5 overall and 3-2 in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 5-5 overall and 4-2 at home. Pirates hitters have a collective .375 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a home run, eight walks and six RBI while hitting .242 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-37 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Chavis has a double, a triple and a home run while hitting .450 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (groin), Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.