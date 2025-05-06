Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (17-17, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-18, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Astros -106; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.
Milwaukee is 18-18 overall and 11-6 in home games. The Brewers have a 12-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Houston has gone 6-10 on the road and 17-17 overall. The Astros are 7-15 in games when they have given up a home run.
The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.