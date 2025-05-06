Sports

Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (17-17, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-18, third in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 8:02AM

Houston Astros (17-17, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-18, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Astros -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Milwaukee is 18-18 overall and 11-6 in home games. The Brewers have a 12-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Houston has gone 6-10 on the road and 17-17 overall. The Astros are 7-15 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has six home runs, two walks and 24 RBI while hitting .255 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 9-for-35 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has four doubles and four home runs for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 4-6, .260 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (17-17, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-18, third in the NL Central)

Sports

Orioles face the Twins looking to end road skid

Sports

Lindor and Alonso go deep for the Mets, who hold on late for a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks