Brewers' Brandon Woodruff comes off injured list to make first MLB start since 2023 vs. Marlins

MIAMI — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff was activated from the injured list on Sunday and is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the majors against the Miami Marlins in the finale of the teams' three-game series.
The two-time All-Star hasn't pitched in the big leagues since undergoing shoulder surgery after the 2023 season. He is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 115 career starts and 15 relief appearances.
Woodruff left his first rehab stint this season with tendinitis in his right ankle. He was pitching for Triple-A Nashville on June 3 when a 108 mph line drive struck him in the right elbow, leaving a bruise that delayed his return.
The 32-year-old right-hander was back on the mound last Sunday for Nashville. He allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings against Jacksonville. He threw 53 of 82 pitches for strikes.
In other moves, right-hander Chad Patrick was optioned to Triple-A and outfielder Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day IL.
The 26-year-old Patrick made 19 appearances — 18 starts — and was 3-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2⁄3 innings.
Mitchell had surgery on his left shoulder earlier this week. He had been preparing for his return from an oblique injury when he hurt his shoulder while playing for Nashville in mid-June. He was hitting .206 with no homers and three RBIs in 25 games for Milwaukee this season before going on the injured list.
