Brewers' Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes move a step closer to returning from lengthy stays on IL

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes are finally getting closer to returning after lengthy recoveries from their respective injuries.
Woodruff and Cortes both pitched in simulated games Monday. Woodruff, who hasn't pitched in a major league game since September 2023, threw 60 pitches. Cortes, who made just two starts this year before going on the injured list in early April, threw 22-23 pitches in the simulated game and about 25-30 more in a bullpen session.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the staff would work together to determine the next steps for Woodruff, who is hopeful he might need only one more rehabilitation outing before making his long-awaited return from postseason shoulder surgery in 2023.
''I've always been a guy, when I'm ready, I'm ready,'' Woodruff said. ''I kind of know that. I'm not saying that's going to lead to results, but I know that I'm ready to go pitch and compete. I think I'm to that point now.''
Cortes says he's aiming to start a rehabilitation appearance in early July before rejoining the Brewers just after the All-Star break as the 30-year-old left-hander recovers from a flexor strain in his throwing elbow.
''That's when we believe is the safest — and I guess the safest and quickest way to get back — combination of both,'' Cortes said.
Woodruff, 32, already has been on two separate rehabilitation stints this year.
The two-time All-Star right-hander left the first one with tendinitis in his right ankle. He was pitching for Triple-A Nashville again on June 3 when a 108-mph line drive struck him in the right elbow, leaving a bruise that delayed his return.