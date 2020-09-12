MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers scratched left-hander Brett Anderson on Saturday because of right hip soreness.
Brent Suter got the start against the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said he was in great shape for a bullpen game, with each of his relievers available.
Brandon Woodruff, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined for a two-hitter in Milwaukee's 1-0 victory in the series opener Friday night.
The 32-year-old Anderson is day to day. Counsell said Anderson should be ready at some point during the team's five-game series against St. Louis that begins on Monday.
