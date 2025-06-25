Brewers and Pirates meet to decide series winner

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (44-36, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.85 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.
Milwaukee has a 44-36 record overall and a 24-16 record in home games. The Brewers have a 17-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Pittsburgh is 32-49 overall and 12-28 in road games. The Pirates have a 15-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.