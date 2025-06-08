Brewers and Padres play to decide series winner

San Diego Padres (36-27, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-30, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -160, Padres +135; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Milwaukee has a 19-11 record in home games and a 35-30 record overall. The Brewers have a 23-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
San Diego has gone 16-17 on the road and 36-27 overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.