Brewers and Braves play, winner secures 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (28-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-32, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Milwaukee has gone 20-13 in home games and 36-32 overall. The Brewers have a 23-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Atlanta has a 28-38 record overall and an 11-24 record on the road. The Braves are 12-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.