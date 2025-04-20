Brewers and Athletics meet with series tied 1-1

Athletics (10-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-10, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Milwaukee has an 11-10 record overall and an 8-4 record in home games. The Brewers have hit 21 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.
The Athletics have a 10-11 record overall and an 8-4 record on the road. The Athletics have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .430.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.