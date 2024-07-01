DENVER — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell has been activated from the injured list, clearing the way for him to make his season debut after missing three months with a fractured left index finger.

The NL Central-leading Brewers also optioned infielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville and designated infielder Owen Miller for assignment on Monday before opening a four-game series at Colorado.

Mitchell has shown promise since the Brewers selected him out of UCLA with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft, but injuries frequently have kept the 25-year-old off the field.

After getting called up late in the 2022 season, Mitchell opened 2023 as the Brewers' starting center fielder but tore a labrum in his left shoulder sliding into third base on April 18 and didn't return until late September. He ended up playing just 19 games all season.

Mitchell's latest injury occurred during spring training. Mitchell was on a rehabilitation assignment with Nashville for much of June and batted .318 with a .404 on-base percentage, four homers, 10 RBIs and four steals in 12 games.

In 47 major league games, Mitchell has batted .278 with a .343 on-base percentage, five homers, 16 RBIs and nine steals.

