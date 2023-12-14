MILWAUKEE — Right-hander Taylor Clarke was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for minor league pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney.

Clarke, 30, went 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA last season in 56 relief appearances and two starts. He struck out 65 and walked 24 in 59 innings.

He has a 15-15 record with a 5.03 ERA in 183 big league games, including 22 starts. He pitched for Arizona from 2019-21 before spending the last two years with the Royals.

Brady, 24, made 37 relief appearances with Class A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi last season. Devanney, 26, hit.271 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 103 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Also on Thursday, the Royals finalized their $45 million, three-year contract with right-hander Seth Lugo. Lugo can terminate the deal after two years and $30 million.

___

