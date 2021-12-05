MIAMI — Tevin Brewer had 22 points as Florida International won its eighth straight game, defeating Stetson 72-65 on Saturday night.
Brewer made 10 of 11 free throws for the Panthers (8-1). Eric Lovett had 18 points, while Javaunte Hawkins scored 10.
Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points to lead the Hatters (2-5). Alvin Tumblin added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Stamkos scores in OT to lead Lightning past Bruins 3-2
Steven Stamkos scored at 1:31 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lighting bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead on Saturday night, beating the Boston Bruins 3-2.
Sports
Harding, Gonzales No. 21 BYU women beat Utah 85-80
Paisley Harding scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Shaylee Gonzalez added 22 points and seven assists and No. 21 BYU beat Utah 85-80 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Gophers sweep their way into NCAA volleyball Sweet 16
Gophers hitters Stephanie Samedy (16 kills), Jenna Wenaas (14) and Airi Miyabe (11) were not just powerful but varied in their depth and angles of attack in defeating Stanford.
Sports
Keyser lifts Old Dominion over George Mason 60-50
C.J. Keyser scored 19 points and Old Dominion defeated George Mason 60-50 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Hat trick carries No. 3 Michigan to rout of Gophers men's hockey
Michael Pastujov had a hat trick for the Wolverines who salvaged a series split.