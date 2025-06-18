Sports

Brewers-Cubs game at Wrigley rained out and will be made up as part of a split DH on Aug. 18

The scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 11:30PM

CHICAGO — The scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 18. The first game will start at 1:20 and the second at 7:05 p.m.

The Brewers and Cubs are scheduled to play the final game of what was to be a three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA), Wednesday's scheduled starter, will pitch Thursday. Taillon has won five straight starts and has a 1.91 ERA during the span.

The Brewers did not name a starter.

Righty Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00) had been slated to make his second start on Wednesday after winning his major league debut versus St. Louis last Thursday.

The hard-throwing 23-year-old tossed five-plus innings of hitless ball, striking out five and walking four in a 6-0 Milwaukee win. Misiorowski left facing the first hitter in the sixth because of right leg cramps.

Chicago topped Milwaukee 5-3 in Tuesday's series opener behind Seiya Suzuki's three-run homer and Pete Crow-Amstrong's solo shot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim's 163 puts Bangladesh in control of 1st cricket test against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim posted a masterful 163 Wednesday as Bangladesh piled up 484 for nine on a rain-curtailed Day 2 of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka.

Sports

Brewers-Cubs game at Wrigley rained out and will be made up as part of a split DH on Aug. 18

Sports

Alonso has disappointing start as Real Madrid coach in 1-1 draw against Al Hilal at Club World Cup