RALEIGH, N.C. — Brett Pesce scored his second goal of the game at 1:51 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Antti Raanta made a season-high 38 saves and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes are 7-0-1 since the Christmas break and have at least a point in 14 of 15 games.

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 32 shots.

Rust tied it at 2 with 52 seconds left in the regulation after coach Mike Sullivan pulled Jarry. With the extra skater on the ice, Rust was able to get the rebound of Erik Karlsson's shot past Raanta.

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after two periods when it appeared Sidney Crosby would get the Penguins on the board with a one-timer. Raanta, who was shaken up in the second period after a collision with Guentzel, was able to snag Crosby's shot with this glove at 6:23 in the third.

Twenty-two seconds later, Crosby found Guentzel from across the ice for a one-timer that did get past Raanta.

Pesce, with assists from Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:12 in the first period with a little bit of luck. Jarry made two impressive saves, in the first minute of the game, but Pesce was able to get a shot past the him with a stray bounce off of the glove of Penguins center Lars Eller.

The assist gave Aho 18 points over his past nine games, while Svechnikov has 16 points in the past nine games.

The Penguins went 0 for 4 on the power play. They haven't won in Raleigh (0-3-3) since December 2018.

Penguins: Host Seattle on Monday night.

Hurricanes: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

