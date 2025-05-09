Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor will move forward, court says

Favre is among more than three dozen people sued by the state in an attempt to recover misspent welfare dollars through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. More than $1 million in TANF funds were funneled through a nonprofit and used to help pay for a $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre's alma mater. Favre's daughter played volleyball at the university starting in 2017.