Brenton Doyle ties career high with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Brewers 7-2

DENVER — Brenton Doyle tied his career high with five RBIs, hitting a leadoff homer in the first inning, a run-scoring single in the seventh and a bases-clearing double in the eighth to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Thursday.
Zac Veen doubled for his first career RBI as the Rockies avoided a three-game sweep and improved to 3-9.
Doyle also had five RBIs against Boston last July 24.
Milwaukee went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
Isaac Collins tied the score 2-2 in the eighth when he hit into a run-scoring double play against Scott Alexander (1-1).
Michael Toglia, who had three hits, hit an RBI double in the bottom half against Joel Payamps (0-1) and Doyle hit a two-out double off the wall in left-center for a 6-2 lead.
Veen, who made his major league debut Tuesday night, followed with a double to right.
Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an infield single in the eighth. Chourio had three home runs, two doubles, six extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and a stolen base before Thursday, and according to the team he became the fourth player to compile those numbers in three straight games, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Shohei Otani.