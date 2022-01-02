LONDON — Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.
The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound.
Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in a equalizer three minutes before halftime.
Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Trevor Lawrence sets Jags franchise passing mark
The Latest from Week 17 of the NFL (all times EST):
Sports
Liverpool wilts, Chelsea recovers to leave City the winner
The only winner Sunday was Manchester City. And Romelu Lukaku certainly lost out.
Sports
Latvia, Germany win World Cup luge golds; US grabs a bronze
Latvia won gold in a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday, with Austria second and the U.S. grabbing third.
Sports
Brentford beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League
Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.
Vikings
7:20 p.m.: Vikings vs. Packers: TV/radio, news updates, statistics and more
No Cousins. No Thielen. No chance at the playoffs? The Vikings will put their postseason hopes on the line Sunday night. What could possible go right for Minnesota?